JSU men beat Grambling, snap losing skid

JACKSON, Miss. - Jayveous McKinnis was a led Jackson State in a crucial 71-53 victory over Grambling Saturday evening to improve the Tigers to a 3-4 record in SWAC play.
The Sophomore from Brandon (Miss.) tallied 13 total points and 12 rebounds, earning himself yet another double-double on the season. Tristan Jarrett shot a team best 3-of-10 three-pointers and had a game-high 20 points. Jarrett also grabbed six rebounds and was 7-of-7 from the free throw line.
Jonas James had a stellar outing, knockinh down 13 points and four rebounds. Other notable scorers for JSU include Kenneth Lewis with six points in a season-high 17:22 minutes of action and Dontellius Ross with eight points on 3-of-5 shooting and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.
The Tigers, as a team, collected six three-pointers and 26 points in the paint. The Blue and White also held the lead for more than 34-minutes of play, including a 23-point lead early in the second half.
Jackson State returns to action on Saturday (Feb. 1) with a 4 p.m. matchup against Mississippi Valley State. The Tigers have a chance with a win to improve to .500 in conference play.
