Double murder investigation launched after man and woman killed in Edwards apartment

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - A double murder investigation has been launched after a man and a woman were killed in a Hinds County apartment Sunday morning.
It happened at the Brandon Arms Apartments in the 1100 block of Hwy 467 in Edwards.
According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, both the man and the woman died from gunshot wounds.
The suspect has been identified as a black male called “BOBO.”
Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of “BOBO” is asked to call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-974-2900.
