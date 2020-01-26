Bulldogs come up short against Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - After trailing for a majority of the contest, the Mississippi State men’s basketball team was handed a tightly-contested 63-62 loss to Oklahoma after misfiring on a last-second shot attempt during Saturday’s Big 12/SEC Challenge at Chesapeake Energy Arena, home of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Bulldogs (12-7) had their three-game winning streak snapped, while Oklahoma (13-6) has won five of its seven games in the Big 12/SEC Challenge since the 2013-14 season. Mississippi State also fell for the first time in four outings against the Sooners, all decided by single digits and a combined 17 points.
Robert Woodard II amassed a team-leading 15 points coupled with six rebounds followed by Tyson Carter’s 14 points and two steals. D.J. Stewart Jr. fired in 10 of his 12 points during the second half and hauled down a career-best eight rebounds.
The Bulldogs dropped to 8-1 on the season when Stewart Jr. has provided double figures. The 14 points for Carter enabled him to move past Marckell Patterson (1999-2000-01-02) into 28th place on MSU’s all-time scoring list. The senior also canned two treys in the contest, which allowed him to move past Timmy Bowers (2001-02-03-04) into fifth place for career three-pointers.
Reggie Perry was limited to seven points and six rebounds after he missed a majority of the first half due to foul trouble. He had his run of four straight games with a double-double, three consecutive via 20-point, 10-rebound efforts, come to a close. Nick Weatherspoon turned in six points, three rebounds and two assists whereas Abdul Ado and Iverson Molinar rounded out the scoring for MSU with four points apiece.
Ado chipped in five rebounds and a block. For the contest, MSU hit 23-of-60 shots from the field (38.3 percent), 5-of-15 attempts from three-point range (33.3 percent) and 11-of-13 shots from the foul line (84.6 percent). The Bulldogs had four assists and 11 turnovers, while Oklahoma had 14 assists and seven turnovers.
State registered a 43-33 rebounding advantage which marked the fifth straight game the Bulldogs have won the battle of the boards by double figures. Oklahoma shot 24-of-62 overall (38.7 percent), 7-of-23 on three-pointers (30.4 percent) and 8-of-12 at the charity stripe (66.7 percent). The Sooners received 18 points and six rebounds from Brady Manek and 13 points from Alondes Williams off the bench.
