Bulldogs come up short against Oklahoma

Reggie Perry was limited to seven points and six rebounds after he missed a majority of the first half due to foul trouble. He had his run of four straight games with a double-double, three consecutive via 20-point, 10-rebound efforts, come to a close. Nick Weatherspoon turned in six points, three rebounds and two assists whereas Abdul Ado and Iverson Molinar rounded out the scoring for MSU with four points apiece.