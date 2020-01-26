Braves stave off upset-minded Alabama A&M

A pair of free throws by Tillery pushed it up to 57-54 at the 4:05 mark. AAMU responded with a lay-up by Williams and a jumper by Hicks to regain a 58-57 edge with 1:45 remaining. The Braves went back ahead 59-58 after second-chance bucket was scored by Crosby, after an offensive rebound by Wilson. After Alcorn got a stop defensively, it led by one with the ball when a three-pointer was missed with 14 seconds left. The Bulldogs grabbed the rebound and raced down the floor for a last-second three that was too strong by Tucker off the back rim.