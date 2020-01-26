Big fourth quarter propels JSU women over Grambling

Dayzsha Rogan’s three-pointer at the 1:55 mark in the fourth quarter started the 12-0 run and the Lady Tigers never looked back. Prior to the 12-point run, the match-up went back and forth for the majority of the game with seven lead changes and was tied seven times. Rogan finished with a team-high 15 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the floor. The junior also went 6-of-8 from the free-throw line and recorded three steals.