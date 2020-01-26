Big fourth quarter propels JSU women over Grambling

JACKSON, Miss. - Jackson State finished went on a 12-0 run over the two minutes of regulation and defeated Grambling State 61-46 to remain unbeaten in SWAC play.
Dayzsha Rogan’s three-pointer at the 1:55 mark in the fourth quarter started the 12-0 run and the Lady Tigers never looked back. Prior to the 12-point run, the match-up went back and forth for the majority of the game with seven lead changes and was tied seven times. Rogan finished with a team-high 15 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the floor. The junior also went 6-of-8 from the free-throw line and recorded three steals.
Sumer Williams posted 12 points and nine rebounds, while Ameshya Williams scored 10 points and hauled in nine boards. Marneisha Hamer scored 10 points and added eight rebounds.
JSU dominated in front of the basket and outrebounded GSU (2-16, 1-6 SWAC) 46-34 and scored 19 points in the paint. The Blue and White forced 18 turnovers, which was turned into 17 points.
JSU is off Monday and returns to the hardwood Saturday at SWAC and instate foe Mississippi Valley State. The start is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Itta Bena.
