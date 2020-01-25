Water conservation advisory lifted for City of Jackson; boil water alert still in effect

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A water conservation advisory has been lifted for the City of Jackson while a boil water alert remains in effect.
Jackson officials said that work continues at the water intake structure at the Barnett Reservoir near the OB Curtis Water Treatment Plant.
They are working with Specialty Diving of Louisiana, Inc. to inspect raw water lines and remove sediment and debris which accumulated over time. This work will continue over the next five to seven days.
Sediment and debris was restricting flow of water at the plant.
City of Jackson will take samples from throughout the water distribution system on Sunday January 25, 2020. These samples will be tested by the Mississippi Department of Health.
The test results will be available on Monday January 26, 2020. The boil water advisory will be lifted once test results confirm that the water is safe for potable use.
If you live in one of these areas, you should boil your water for at least one minute before using it:
- 39201
- 39202
- 39203
- 39204
- 39206
- 39211
- 39213
- 39216
- 39217
