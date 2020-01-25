Postal worker dies a week after Attala County shooting

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WTVA/WLBT) - A postal worker has died more than a week after being shot in the head in Attala County.
Sherry Ingold passed away Friday night, Postal Inspector Tony Robinson confirmed.
The man charged with shooting her, Roland Dampeer, remains in federal custody.
The shooting happened on Jan. 16th.
Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said Dampeer first tried to kidnap a woman from the Sunflower Grocery Store in Kosciusko, but that woman managed to escape.
Dampeer later encountered a second woman. The second woman, Ingold, was delivering mail along Highway 35 North when she was shot in the head.
The sheriff said a state trooper shot Dampeer, and he was transported to the hospital and later released into federal custody.
Federal prosecutors charged Dampeer with attempted murder and assault on a postal worker. With Ingold’s death, federal prosecutors may upgrade the charges against Dampeer.
Dampeer was expected in federal court Thursday, but court records showed he waived his right to a preliminary and detention hearing.
