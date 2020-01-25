Metrocenter Mall has new owner with prior record

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are lingering questions about the new owner of the Metrocenter Mall.
WLBT has learned the new owner, Emily Seiferth Sanders, has a prior arrest record in the state.
Sanders was out of town when we went to the mall to ask about the purchase and what we learned.
We found that her arrest record includes time served for false pretense.
According to Scott Overby with Overby Incorporated, Metrocenter Mall was appraised at $10 million dollars.
Ownership was officially transferred December 31st.
WLBT has learned that Sanders was convicted on false pretense charges and given a ten year sentence in 2013 in Adams County.
She was accused of taking an investors money and never putting it into a legitimate business.
The 61 year old also served two years in Jefferson County for false pretense.
She would not discuss finances.
Curious visitors to the mall Friday said they look forward to new ownership and the return of shopping in the area. Sanders confirms that she plans to have 1/3 retail space, a market place, training schools, a daycare and entertainment.
Cathryn Orey Perry is a Jackson business owner and south Jackson resident.
"The medical mall has come back and it's doing well, and I believe this is gonna do exceptionally well," said Orey Perry. "Better than the medical mall, and I think it can be another Northpark".
Manda Allen of Pearl spent her teenage years shopping at Metrocenter.
She wants this new attempt at reopening to succeed.
"I think that anybody that invests in the capital and makes it better and has it progress from what it is now is a plus," said Allen.
Jackson city officials siad they were not involved in the process.
According to the Hinds County Chancery Clerks office, there is a warranty deed for the Metrocenter property, which is a transfer of ownership.
Sanders said she plans to open for business April 3rd.
