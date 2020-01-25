Man found guilty of attacking girlfriend, torturing her 5-year-old son

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Luis Migel Garcia-Lebron was arrested by Hattiesburg police on Jan. 15, 2019, accused of attacking his 24-year-old girlfriend and her 5-year-old son.
This week, a Forrest County jury found Garcia-Lebron guilty of felony child abuse and aggravated domestic violence.
According to Forrest and Perry County District Attorney Lin Carter, Garcia-Lebron was dating the woman at the time of the attacks.
Prosecutors said Garcia-Lebron “tortured” the 5-year-old, beat him and cut his lip with a pair of pliers.
The child received emergency medical treatment at Forrest General Hospital but had to be taken to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson for more intensive treatment.
Investigators said Garcia-Lebron also beat the boy’s mother with “multiple objects” and strangled her.
The mother, her two children and investigators with the Hattiesburg Police Department testified during this week’s trial.
Garcia-Lebron is now awaiting his sentencing hearing.
