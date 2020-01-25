Investigators: Boyfriend charged after shooting girlfriend during Madison Co. home invasion

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department says they received a call around 8:15 Thursday night of a home invasion in progress.
Investigators say 42-year-old Carlos Henderson was trying to kick in the door of his girlfriend’s trailer.
They say he fired a shot inside striking her.
That's when another female inside returned fire hitting him.
Neighbors are stunned something like that could happen in this normally quiet neighborhood.
Lola McDaniel said, “It’s sad we got a lot of children in this neighborhood I don’t live here but my Grandbaby’s live here and my Grandbaby’s have a lot of friends that live here so it’s kid of sad they need to stop this gun violence it’s killing a bunch of people.”
Daylight revealed the violent shooting at the crime scene.
The glass on the storm door to the trailer shattered.
We obtained exclusive video from one woman who lives on the street, showing what appears to show deputies on scene and the suspect in handcuffs sitting in the street. She says she heard numerous shots fired.
As for the female shot, name and condition are not being released at this time.
Carlos Henderson was arrested but his charges are still pending.
