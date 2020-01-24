Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect some patchy fog tonight and tomorrow morning. Otherwise chilly with lows near 40. Sunny on Saturday with high clouds streaming in during the day. HIghs in the middle 50s. Rain is possible Sunday morning and again in the afternoon, with temperatures still in the 50s. Monday through Friday of next week look to be partly sunny with showers possible. Highs will be between 55 and 60 degrees. Lows in the 40s. Normal high is 57 this time of year and the average low is 35. Sunrise is 6:59am and the sunset is 5:27pm. West wind at 5mph tonight and the same on Saturday.