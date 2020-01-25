Dry Saturday; Showers Return Sunday

A seasonably cold morning with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. For today, partially cloudy, dry, and cool; temperatures will run near average as highs hold in the middle to upper 50s. Even though the weekend begins dry, that all changes Sunday due to yet another storm system that will bring periods of rain beginning late tonight and continuing at times throughout the day tomorrow. This is not a severe weather situation, simply a chilly rain. The pattern remains unsettled into the work week, meaning we will continue to dodge rain at times, especially Tuesday evening into Wednesday.