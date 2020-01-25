Decorated Clinton Police Officer to be laid to rest Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton Police Officer will be laid to rest Saturday. 52 year old Officer Johnny Figures died suddenly January 17th.
Two days before his death, the officer’s south Jackson home was damaged by flood water from a nearby creek.
His family is living in temporary housing while repairs from the flooding are underway. To help with those additional expenses A GoFundMe page has been set up.
Residents are being invited to line the Clinton Parkway sidewalks to pay their last respects Saturday after the funeral service that begins at 11 a.m. at Morrison Heights Baptist Church.
