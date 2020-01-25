Clinton Officer Johnny Figures laid to rest

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officer Johnny Figures is described as a strong family man and his relationship with the community always stood out.
“Always positive. Always wanting to do things for the community. He kept me on the right track. That’s why I am who I am today.”
15 years ago, Deputy Charles Gaines worked with Officer Figures before moving back to Louisiana.
“I moved here in 2005. I’ve been knowing him ever since we were at Baptist Hospital. Cheerful person just outgoing.”
Officer Figures joined the Clinton Police Department in 2010. He suddenly died in his home last week.
His family, friends and members of law enforcement attended his funeral Saturday at Morrison Heights Baptist Church in Clinton.
“He’s never negative always positive. If you’re negative, he always bring you up to the next level where you need to be at. That’s one thing about Johnny. My partner class 222. I love that guy. I’m going to miss him. I really am.”
Days before the 52 year old died, Officer Figures’ South Jackson home was flooded from a nearby creek. His family is staying in temporary housing until repairs are finished.
They family said Officer Figures will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father and true public servant.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.