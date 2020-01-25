BEWARE: Text that appears to be from FedEx is likely a scam

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A text sent to countless people across the country this week may appear to be from FedEx but it is more than likely a scam from someone trying to steal your personal information.
The text informs people that they have a FedEx package being delivered and need to set their delivery preference. The text also includes a tracking number for said package.
However, officials warn that this is a phishing scam aimed at gaining personal information from the people who click on it.
Clicking the link will take you to a scammer-operated website where hackers can then gain access to private information entered by the scam victim. It could also be a means of hacking into people’s phones to steal private information often stored there, such as account passwords and banking information.
In response to the recent fraudulent text messages, FedEx released a statement saying in part: “We are committed to protecting the security and integrity of our network. While there is no foolproof method to prevent the FedEx name from being used in a scam, we are constantly monitoring for such activity."
FedEx said they do not send unsolicited texts or emails to customers requesting payment or personal information in return for goods in transit or in FedEx custody.
When dealing with scam texts and emails, there will oftentimes be spelling or grammatical errors in the messages or will include a web address that is slightly altered.
Another good rule of thumb to remember is never to give out personal information or send money to anyone requesting it over the phone or via message. Always request a written statement and invoice be sent to your address, which should already be on file with any company requesting payment. Never give out your banking or credit card information over the phone.
It’s also important to remember that official agencies, such as law enforcement or the government, will NEVER solicit payments through a message or phone call.
Anyone who receives the FedEx texts or any other scam messages are advised not to click on the link, not to reply to the text, and to delete the message immediately.
If you have been a victim of a crime related to a scam, you should contact your local authorities, as well as the state Attorney General’s office or the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3)
