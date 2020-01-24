28-year-old Jackson native killed in crash in north Mississippi

28-year-old Jackson native killed in crash in north Mississippi
Callie Daniels Bryant; Source: Facebook
By Morgan Howard | January 24, 2020 at 12:49 PM CST - Updated January 24 at 1:39 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson native was killed in a tragic crash in north Mississippi Thursday morning.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Callie Daniels Bryant was driving on Highway 30 when her car ran off the road and slammed into a tree.

Bryant went to Ridgeland High School in 2010 and graduated from Ole Miss with a major in journalism.

She and her husband lived near Oxford where she worked as executive director of the Union County Humane Society in New Albany and associated editor of a magazine.

MHP is investigating the crash.

