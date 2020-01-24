28-year-old Jackson native killed in crash in north Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson native was killed in a tragic crash in north Mississippi Thursday morning.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Callie Daniels Bryant was driving on Highway 30 when her car ran off the road and slammed into a tree.
Bryant went to Ridgeland High School in 2010 and graduated from Ole Miss with a major in journalism.
She and her husband lived near Oxford where she worked as executive director of the Union County Humane Society in New Albany and associated editor of a magazine.
MHP is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.