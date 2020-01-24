Volunteers needed for Kid’s Towne Park rebuild in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Parks and Recreation Department is inviting residents to participate in the installation of the new Playground at Kid’s Towne Park on January 25-27 from 8:00 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Kid’s Towne Park, located at 915 Old Vicksburg Road in Clinton, was closed on November 6, 2019 so crews could remove the existing wooden playground. Completion of the new playground is slated for the first week of February.
The installation will highlight the City of Clinton’s commitment to preserving and enhancing the legacy of the 23 year old community built park. Involving the community in the renovations will serve as a reminder of the significant contributions of those who worked diligently to make the park a reality.
“This park holds a very special place in the heart of our community as Kid’s Towne was a gift from many Clinton residents in monetary and labor efforts,” said Mayor Phil Fisher.
The opening of the Bark Park adjacent to Kid’s Towne has brought new visitors to what is now Clinton’s most popular park. Renovations will reflect the additional foot traffic.
Once completed, Kid’s Towne will join Robinson Park in Clinton as the second Playcore Play-On public playground in Mississippi. Play On structures are built towards allowing children to exercise while playing on the playground equipment.
The playground structure has six key play elements that promote fitness – balancing, brachiating, climbing, spinning, sliding, and swinging. Children exercise in different ways than adults which focuses on short bursts and using their bodies in different directions. The elements from this playground structure provide that ability for children.
Parks and Recreation Director Adam Wade stated that the playground elements are designed to stimulate the mind and imagination as well as provide physical activity.
“While a child uses the playground for exercise, they are also being challenged mentally and socially through the interactive elements now being designed into playgrounds," said Wade. "Clinton Parks and Recreation are excited to be the first park in Mississippi to achieve this designation.”
Additionally, the new play structure at Kid’s Towne Park will allow better sight lines for parents and children utilizing the updated park that rests beneath the natural shade structure.
If you are interested in registering to assist with installation should call the Clinton Parks and Recreation department at 601-924-6082. Pre-registration by groups and individuals is recommended to allow for the Parks and Recreation Department to adequately plan for the installation.
