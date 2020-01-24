Suspect in Warren County vehicle break-ins arrested

Suspect in Warren County vehicle break-ins arrested
By Howard Ballou | January 23, 2020 at 10:54 PM CST - Updated January 23 at 10:54 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace told 3 On Your Side a man wanted in connection with break-ins of several commercial trucks parked on Gibson Road has been arrested.

Cody Dogan, 22, was picked up Wednesday, after a Crime Stoppers tip.

He is already on probation for a crime committed in Grenada County and at the time of the truck break-ins, Dogan was out on bond on a charge of credit card fraud committed last May.

Karmen Pickering, 18, was with Dogan Wednesday, and was also arrested.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.