Suspect in Warren County vehicle break-ins arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace told 3 On Your Side a man wanted in connection with break-ins of several commercial trucks parked on Gibson Road has been arrested.
Cody Dogan, 22, was picked up Wednesday, after a Crime Stoppers tip.
He is already on probation for a crime committed in Grenada County and at the time of the truck break-ins, Dogan was out on bond on a charge of credit card fraud committed last May.
Karmen Pickering, 18, was with Dogan Wednesday, and was also arrested.
