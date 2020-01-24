Revealed: Metrocenter’s new owner convicted of fraud in 2013

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Metrocenter Mall has a new owner that plans a return of shopping and more to the space.
But 3 on your side has learned that Emily Seiferth-Sanders was convicted of fraud in a business scheme in 2013.
In March of 2012 Sanders was initially arrested on charges of embezzlement under contract in Jefferson County.
The grand jury changed the charges against her to false pretense.
She was sentenced to 10 years in prison but only served two and was also ordered to pay $132,000 in restitution.
Officials said she had allegedly told a Jefferson County resident she was looking for a business investor. Sanders reportedly told the investor she had already collected three-quarters of the funds needed.
However, the business reportedly never opened, and even though the money was supposed to be put into an escrow account, that never happened.
According to Scott Overby with Overby Incorporated, Sanders purchased the Metrocenter and ownership was officially transferred on December 31st. Overby said that the mall had been appraised at $10 million but the details of the transaction have not been released.
She spoke on the future of the mall on Facebook, Thursday.
3 on your side spoke with Sanders on Friday, she said that she would not discuss finances but says she plans to have one third retail space, a market place, training schools, a daycare and entertainment.
The Hinds County Chancery Clerks office reports that there is a warranty deed for the property which is a transfer of ownership.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.