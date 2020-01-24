$2.5 million in upgrades coming to Mississippi Coliseum

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Coliseum is undergoing a big makeover starting Thursday, January 23rd.
The legislator approved the $2.5 million project.
Mississippi Coliseum was first built in 1962.
“A lot of things have changed in that time but not a lot has changed with the Coliseum until today.”
More than 500 events take place inside these walls, but today, is the start of a new beginning.
Millions of dollars are going into renovations to bring life to this building.
Starting with 1,200 brand new seats installed by the end of the week.
“This is happening just in time for the Dixie National Rodeo. I was to just thank the legislator for making this possible.”
Andy Gipson, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, also says the brand new tradmart is in it's final stages of completion.
The 100,000 square feet building is scheduled to be complete by June 1st.
“With an all new state-of-the-art Trademart, we needed a Coliseum to match.”
You'll see everything from...
“All new seating, all new non-slip floors, and for the first time ever rails to help folks come up and down these stairs.”
Commissioner Gipson says the concrete has especially taken a beating over the years.
“Coca-Cola soda has literally eaten holes in the concrete for years. We are able to repair all that and put down new flooring that is non-slip and safe for folks.”
Renovations are expected to be complete by the end of 2020.
