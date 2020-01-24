Historic Sun-n-Sand motel declared Mississippi Landmark

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Archives and History voted to declare the Sun-n-Sand Motel a Mississippi Landmark.
The board also passed a resolution encouraging the State of Mississippi to determine if there are qualified real estate developers who would be willing to redevelop the property.
The board is also authorizing the demolition of the property on or after June 1, 2020, provided the historic Sun-n-Sand sign is retained in place.
The Department of Finance and Administrations expressed concerns that the building in its current state is a health and safety issue and that demolition would be in it’s best interest. They are hoping that a developer will renovated the property into a comercially viable project.
A petition gathered 2,600 signatures in order to sway the board to declare the building a landmark. In 2019 State revealed plans to tear down the building and turn it into a parking lot, while leaving up the iconic Sun-N-Sand sign.
It appears those plans will not go forward.
