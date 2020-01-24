Five arrested in multi-state car theft ring in Madison; dozens of fake credit cards found

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five people have been arrested in a multi-state car theft ring.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 on Tuesday, January 21. The officer noticed that the tag appeared to be switched on the truck and later confirmed that it was stolen from Carmel, Indiana.
While investigating, the officer found an embossing machine that was being used to make fake credit cards. The cards were imprinted with names and information from people that had their identities stolen.
Several blank credit cards were also found in the truck as well as cards with fake identifications. In total 50 credit cards were found. A computer containing the fake identifications and a magnetic strip scanner were also inside.
Investigators with Madison police have been in contact with the Chicago Police Department, Carmel Indiana Police, Homeland Security, the United Secret Service and the Madison/ Rankin District Attorney’s Office. The individuals arrested are allegedly a part of a multi-state car theft ring where the vehicles are being rented using fraudulent credit cards and later being reported stolen once the rental agency realizes the rental was fraudulently obtained.
Arrested from the investigation were the following individuals:
- Joshua A Rabb, 25 years old, of Chicago, Illinois
- Antwan Jones, 26 years old, of Chicago, Illinois
- Deon L. Diggs, 26 years old, of Chicago, Illinois
- Davian Hilson, 21 years old, of Gary, Indiana
- Kiera Williams, 23 years old, of Gary, Indiana
The men are all charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft. Williams is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft.
All individuals involved had their initial appearance before City of Madison Municipal Judge. The investigation is ongoing with other arrests expected.
