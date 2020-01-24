First Alert Forecast: seasonable weekend ahead

FRIDAY: Behind the cold front, temperatures will start off Friday in the upper 30s and lower 40s amid areas of fog. Friday should be dry, though amid a mix of sun and clouds and brisk west wind. Temperatures will try to claw their way into the 50s. Clouds continue to exit overnight as the low moves further away from the region.
WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure briefly moves in through Saturday, bringing back sunshine and quiet weather for a spell. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 50s. Clouds will stream back in by Sunday, along with chance for scattered showers. Highs Sunday will manage the middle 50s. Most of the rain will exit by daybreak Monday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect sun to mix with clouds through Monday and Tuesday as temperatures continue their upward climb toward the lower 60s. Another series of disturbances will keep the pattern unsettled into the latter part of the week – keeping opportunities for rain amid seasonable temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.