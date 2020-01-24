Consider This: Jackson Public Schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are several things we should expect from state and city governments regarding services our taxes go to support. Some of the top categories include Public Safety with police and fire protection, infrastructure for water, sewer, roads and bridges and public education.
Two years ago, the state was considering taking over the Jackson Public Schools system.
Instead, Mayor Lumumba and Governor Bryant worked together in cooperation with other groups and stakeholders to come up with a strategy to prevent a state takeover and implement a different model.
With a new school board, new funding from a voter approved referendum and a new Superintendent, things are beginning to improve at JPS. And much of that credit should go to Dr. Errick Greene, JPS’s Superintendent. In less than two years, he is having a positive impact on the educational system in Jackson.
He is shepherding the school system through many difficult decisions. Closing and consolidating schools is never easy and can be a very emotional issue.
However, to make the school system better, to reduce redundant expenses, to provide students more resources, a better learning environment, and to get JPS on better financial footing that’s what needed to happen. Some administrators would have struggled, but Dr. Greene and the board did an impressive job throughout the process.
There is still much, much work to do at JPS, but it’s refreshing to see that Dr. Greene, his team, the board and community stakeholders are working together to move the school system in the right direction.
