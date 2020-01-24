City of Jackson issues water conservation advisory for all customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a water conservation advisory until further notice for all customers being served by the City of Jackson Water System.
The City’s primary water treatment plant, the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, is experiencing low flow to the plant, which has impeded its ability to produce sufficient reserve water for the system.
All customers are advised to conserve water at all levels of use until adequate pressure is restored to the water system. Residents are asked to practice indoor and outdoor water conservation.
The city is asking residents to observe the following practices until the advisory is lifted:
- Only wash full loads of clothes
- Take showers instead of baths
- Take shorter showers than usual
- Use a broom or rake to clean off sidewalks and driveways instead of water
- Check the faucets and pipes for leaks and repair if leaking
- Do not wash cars
It is important for customers in the affected area to continue to conserve water until further notice.
For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 after 4 p.m. and on weekends.
