Another backwater flood already starting to rise in south Delta

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Here it is the end of January and already another flood in the south Delta. Water is already starting to pool in fields in areas around Valley Park.
The backwater levels expected to crest at 92.05 feet, which will flood about 337,000 acres.
526 square miles of farmland going underwater.
County officials are making preparations early.
Warren County E.M.A. Director John Elfer said, “We have flood fighting materials in place for citizens who want to protect private property, we have the road department working with law enforcement to make sure they have enough barricades our public information piece our emails, Facebook pages all of those we update daily push those out, we’ve also purchased a high water rescue vehicle.”
Chickasaw and Long Lake roads north of Vicksburg are now taking on water, but the expectation is most roads won't be impacted.
“No main roads we do have some road closures areas that are low lying but as far as main thoroughfares those are all open and we expect them to remain open,” said Elfer.
The Mississippi River which is causing all the flood problems, expected to crest at 45 and a half feet Friday, then slowly fall over the next week.
