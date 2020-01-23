What The Smell? Jackson residents complain about mysterious odor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From Bellingrath Road to Bellewood Drive, from Dinsmor to northwest Jackson, residents have reported the same strange odor.
“It was in the front yard," Wilson Day said. "Come out the front door. Definitely smelled the odor. It was noticeable, it was a strong, natural, gas smell.”
Atmos Energy says they received hundreds of calls reporting gas smells in Ridgeland and Jackson.
They went to check the source of the odor and found they did not have any leaks.
They’ve now hired a 3rd party environmental company to find out where the stench is coming from.
“It is strange, but I do appreciate they checked it and didn’t smell it. That they continued to pursue the people’s request to find out what was going on and have an outside firm to independently look and see what the cause was. Hopefully they’ll be able to pin it down,” said Day.
Atmos won’t be releasing the source of the smell until the testing is done.
Those results expected any day now.
They say if you smell gas call 911 and get out of the area.
