Thursday night weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rain will taper off tonight with lows in the 40s. Sunshine will break through on Friday with highs in the middle 50s. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the middle 50s again. A weak weather system will approach us Sunday with a chance for rain. Highs in the 50s again. Monday through Thursday of next week look unsettled and occasional rain showers are likely. Severe weather is unlikely, but we are now about an inch away from setting the all time record for wettest January on record. Highs next week will be in the 60s. There is evidence of a cool down by next weekend around here. Northwest wind at 5mph tonight and westerly at 10mph Friday. Average high is 56 this time of year and the average low is 35. Sunrise is 6:59am and the sunset is 5:26pm.