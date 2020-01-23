SCS employee on administrative leave after police find more than 100 child porn images on his Google account

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been arrested on charges of uploading child pornography.
Patrick Albano is charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators say they received tips that Albano’s Google account had uploaded more than 100 images of children engaging in sex acts.
Albano lists himself as having worked in several local educational settings.
Shelby County Schools said he was an Instructional Support Advisor for the district, but he’s currently on paid administrative leave.
Here’s the full statement from Shelby County Schools:
“Patrick Albano was placed on paid administrative leave effective on January 23, 2020. This is standard District procedure while matters are being investigated. Appropriate action will be determined pending the outcome of the investigation. Mr. Albano works as an Instructional Support Advisor. He supported school staff but did not work directly with students. Safety is our top priority, and we always take any report involving allegations against employees very seriously.”
He was also previously employed with Soulsville Charter. However, a representative said Albano hasn’t worked for Soulsville Charter School in over four years.
Tim Sampson with Soulsville Foundation released the following statement Wednesday night:
“The person in question hasn’t worked at The Soulsville Charter School In many years. It’s unfortunate that one of his social media accounts has not been updated to reflect that. Our thoughts are with any children and families that have been affected by this, but it has been years since we have been in contact with him.”
This is a developing story.
