Mississippi sets state record for tornadoes in 2019

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Last year was another active year for severe weather in Mississippi with a record-setting 115 tornadoes across the state. Multiple rounds of severe weather last spring and again during the late fall and early winter culminated in the most tornadoes since record-keeping began in 1950.
"The previous record was 108 tornadoes, which was set in 2008. Three fatalities occurred this year along with 48 injuries from these tornadoes," the National Weather Service in Jackson said in a statement.
The tornado numbers were boosted by two big events in April and an active December. Ninety-one of the 115 tornadoes during 2019 occurred in April and December. April tied the record for the most tornadoes in a given month with 67. In December, the state set a new record for the most tornadoes in the month of December with 24.
When it comes to tornado strength, the state saw 28 EF-O tornadoes, 63 EF-1 tornadoes, 19 EF-2 tornadoes and 5 EF-3 tornadoes.
Last year also set a record for the most EF-1 and EF-2 tornadoes. The previous records were 51 EF-1 and 18 EF-2 tornadoes.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.