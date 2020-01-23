Metrocenter mall sold for $10 million; Owner details new plans

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s Metrocenter mall has a new owner.
According to the Scott Overby of Overby Inc. the mall was purchased by Emily Seiferth-Sanders.
The mall was sold for $10 million and ownership transfered on December 31st. Sanders posted an 8 minute video of her walking through the mall on Facebook, Friday morning.
She says that she has plans to restore the mall to it’s “original feel”. She plans to take away the outdated look and update the mall.
She also mentioned that the food court is coming back and several vendors have shown interest in store front space.
Sanders mentioned a plan to have studio apartments in the mall as well.
The Metrocenter mall is the largest shopping center in Mississippi. It was shutdown in 2018 after 39 years in south Jackson.
