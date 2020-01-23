Lane closures scheduled for I-20 in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - You need to plan a different route if you travel Interstate 20 eastbound and westbound at Norrell Road in Hinds County.
That’s because the inside lane will be closed starting Monday January 27, at about 7 a.m. Each lane closure will take place for approximately 60 days.
The lane closures are necessary for repair work on bridges over Norrell Road.
MDOT warns motorists should anticipate an impact on traffic during peak travel times and remain on high alert for roadside workers throughout each closures.
Stay updated at MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.
