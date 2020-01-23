Jackson doctor explains new viral respiratory illness that killed 17 in China

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - China shut down air and train travel out of the city of Wuhan, in the central part of the country, as they battle the coronavirus breakout.
“There are only 7 types of coronavirus that we know of which can do this. The majority are just limited to the animals,” said Dr. Bhagyashri Navalkele from UMMC broke down what the Center of Disease Control calls a serious outbreak.
It is similar to the SARS outbreak that happened in 2002.
The CDC said this coronavirus may have come from a seafood market in Wuhan, China that has since been closed.
“Human to human transmission cases have still not been confirmed... that’s where it’s suspected that the people got in contact,” said Navalkele.
Airports in China and the U.S. have created checkpoints to check passengers for symptoms like a fever.
“More of a lower respiratory infection, which means shortness of breath. They might have cough, they might bring up some phlegm, they can or cannot have fever along with all the other symptoms,” said Navalkele.
Navalkele said people traveling to Asia are more susceptible to getting sick along with those with weak immune systems.
However, early detection will lead to treatment; “the treatment is supportive care so basically you rest, you give appropriate hydration so fluids and treat as the symptoms occur."
