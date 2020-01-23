‘I remember hearing her scream’: Pearl woman recounts Walgreens robbery that left cashier injured

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl woman who claims she was inside a Walgreens when a knife-wielding man robbed the store opens up about her frightening experience.
It happened in the 1400 block of Canton Mart Road Saturday around 3:30 a.m. with police still searching for the suspect.
Patti Smith says she wasn’t feeling well early Saturday morning, so she and a friend went to the 24-hour Walgreens on Canton Mart Road for medicine.
While in the store, Jackson police say a man with a knife walked in and robbed it.
“When it first happened it almost sounded like a couple came in fighting because I heard the lady say ‘no, no, no, don’t do that.’ I looked at my friend and I said ‘What’s happening? Are we being robbed or is someone fighting?' She said ‘I think we are being robbed.’”
Smith was in shock, but says she had to think fast to save her life.
“So we hid behind the bin and I could not get close enough to the bin. I wanted to be inside of the bin.”
Smith says at one point she admits she thought she was going to die. Instead of panicking, she called 911.
Jackson police say the robbery suspect, who was armed with a knife, stole money and cut the clerk working at the store.
“I couldn’t imagine what she was going through because we I remember hearing her scream. She was so scared,” said Smith.
While police continue to search for the suspect, Smith wants other people to always be on guard when traveling to public places.
“Have an exit strategy, especially mothers with children. Know where the restrooms are, know where hiding spaces are. It is sad we live in a society that has to do this, but that’s where we are,” said Smith.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.