First Alert Forecast: rainy periods Thursday

THURSDAY: Our next weather maker will bring up chances for rain into the region through your Thursday, as moisture quickly begins to flow behind a warm front. Highs will top out in the 50s amid the rainy periods. Quickly on the heels of the warm front, the cold front will sweep through, ushering out the rain by Friday morning. Most areas will pick up about an inch of rain with the system.
FRIDAY: Behind the cold front, temperatures will start off Friday in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Outside of a stray morning shower, the day should be dry, though amid a mix of sun and clouds and brisk west wind. Temperatures will try to claw their way into the 50s. Clouds continue to exit overnight as the low moves further away from the region.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine breaks back into the forecast for Saturday amid seasonable temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Clouds will begin to roll back in late Saturday night into Sunday. This will be ahead of a weak disturbance that may bring in a chance for a few showers. Expect sun to mix with clouds through Monday and Tuesday as temperatures continue their upward climb into the 60s. Rain and storms return Wednesday and Thursday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
