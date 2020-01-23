Local rescue finds dog in horrific condition in Jackson backyard

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local Jackson animal rescue group responded to an anonymous call about a dog in danger Tuesday afternoon and what they found made them sick.
An emaciated dog in deplorable condition, not even a year old, was sitting in a plastic crate in a backyard in Jackson.
Temperatures had dropped down into the 20′s the previous two nights, yet somehow this dog survived.
Animal Rescue Fund is a no-kill shelter located in Jackson on Mayes Street.
The owner of the dog showed up when the rescuers was there and surrendered the dog to them.
Lovingly named Sweet Pea, the 9-month old dog was rushed to the vet.
The vet said her body temperature was low and she almost froze to death. He didn’t know how she survived the 20 degree cold and said she was a survivor and wants to live.
Not only is Sweet Pea malnourished, but she has mange, upper respiratory issues and a prolapsed rectum that has been that way for awhile.
Rescuers said she was eating and trying to play, despite her injuries. She was sweet and gentle with all who handled her.
Sadly, the sickening condition of the dog isn’t a rare sight for the rescue. Dogs in this condition and worse come in all the time.
Animal breeding and cruelty laws are weak in the state of Mississippi. Advocates have tried to get the laws strengthened over the years, but overpopulation and abuse is still an ongoing issue.
“It’s terrible how some of them come in." Board Member Tracy DeVries said, "There’s no real system to manage all of the issues including these extreme cases where there’s been neglect or abuse, and then add on a series of issues to that. We’re just one shelter in the area - a very big one- and we are all overwhelmed and in need of funds, volunteers, fosters, adopters, as well as advocates and educators to share better ways with the community to care for these animals who through no fault of their own end up with us. We wish we had one, but there’s no fairy godmother paying all of our bills”
Sweet Pea will stay at Animal Medical Center for awhile as she recovers and has surgery.
Donations can be called into Animal Medical Center at (601) 354-3622.
You can also mail donations to 395 West Mayes Street Jackson Ms. 39213 or Paypal the rescue at arfms@comcast.net.
Be sure to follow the rescue's facebook page for updates on Sweet Pea and other dogs with similar stories to her.
