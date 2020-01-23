Donations are needed to fill the empty shelves of the Salvation Army food pantry

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has the highest poverty rate in the nation, that means one in four children struggle with hunger.
A charitable agency feeding those families is now in desperate need and hopes you will help stock their shelves.
"We need things that we can feed a family with," said Salvation Army Communications Director Melissa Hartfield as she walks through the barren food storeroom.
The Salvation Army pantry is practically bare.
The shelves are empty of the food needed to feed low income families in the Jackson metro area.
Hartfield said there has been a recent drop in food donations.
The bare shelves are usually stocked with food for the Grocery Assistance Program.
The charity sees a slump in donations around the Christmas holidays and in the summer.
"It just started to run low last week. We just go through groceries pretty quickly, especially when the kids are out of school," said Hartfield. "So we're feeling the bump form Christmas vacation when those kids are not getting the breakfast and lunch at school".
Wednesday morning volunteer Lisa was moving canned and non-perishable items from the main pantry to a smaller pantry where they are packed for distribution to families.
They are in need of canned meat and vegetables and staples like rice, beans, soup and peanut butter.
"We really do try to put together groceries where you can actually create meals and keep your family fed not just a bunch of canned vegetables," added Hartfield.
In 2018 the Salvation Army fed 1,500 families.
According to Feeding America.org, in Mississippi, 573,610 people are struggling with hunger,163,530 of them are children.
The Salvation Army is hoping you will remember those families and donate non-expired canned and non-perishable food to the Presto Lane location.
