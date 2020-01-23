Deputy tax collector pleads guilty to submitting fraudulent travel vouchers

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County’s deputy tax collector has admitted to one of the four charges she was facing over claims she falsified mileage on reimbursement forms submitted to the county.
Denise Gill pleaded guilty Thursday morning before Harrison County Circuit Judge Lisa Dodson to submitting the fraudulent travel vouchers.
Gill was arrested in July and charged with four counts of submitting the fraudulent requests for travel in her personal vehicle between August 2017 and April 2018 and for submitting false overtime work.
During her guilty plea, Gill stated that during her employment at the Harrison County Tax Collector’s Office she signed and submitted a false travel voucher for mileage expenses she did not incur.
Investigators say neither Gill nor any other employee of the tax collector’s office actually received any of the fraudulently reported travel expenses.
The mileage reimbursements were for her claims of using her personal vehicle to conduct official county business on behalf of the tax collector’s office.
“The Tax Collector’s Office has three locations in Harrison County, one in the Gulfport Courthouse, one in the Biloxi Courthouse, and one in Orange Grove," stated Chief ADA Crosby Parker. “During the charged timeframe, the Defendant would routinely submit travel vouchers claiming that she had traveled to those locations during the work day in her personal vehicle. By way of witnesses, video and card readers from the courthouses, and for a set amount of time a GPS tracker, the State would show that she did not travel to these locations in her personal vehicle as she claimed.”
Judge Dodson deferred sentencing to Feb. 26, 2020, in Biloxi and ordered a pre-sentence investigation, which will be conducted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
