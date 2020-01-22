Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rain is moving in tonight. Temperatures will be in the 30s. Expect a wet morning commute and a wet Thursday with occasional rain showers and temperatures barely getting into the 50s. The showers will taper off Friday morning with sunshine returning by afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. This weekend will be sunny with highs around 60. Morning lows will be in the 40s. There’s a 20 percenter chance for rain later Sunday as a weather system tries to get going in the Gulf. Less than an inch of rain is possible over the next 36 hours. More rain is possible Sunday and again later next week that could push us over the all time record for January rainfall of 14.1 inches. Southeast wind tonight and Thursday at 10 mph. Average high this time of year is 56 and the average low is 35. Sunrise is 6:59am and the sunset is 5:25pm.