Two officers injured during attack by Lee County inmate

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Department is charging an inmate with assaulting officers.
According to Sheriff Jim Johnson, correctional officers responded Saturday to an inmate who was causing problems in a holding cell.
As officers were removing the inmate, a second inmate would not allow the officer to close a door and the officer was attacked, the sheriff said.
Other officers responded.
During the struggle, an officer was punched in the head and another officer sustained a broken ankle, Johnson said.
The inmate, 19-year-old Quartaveous Lyles of Tupelo, faces two counts of simple assault on an officer.
According to the jail’s roster, Tupelo Police arrested Lyles and he was booked into the jail on Aug. 26, 2019.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.