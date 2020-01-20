Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds will increase Wednesday after a clear and calm night tonight, resulting in low temperatures in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with a slight chance for showers. HIghs in the upper 40s. Rain is likely Wednesday night and Thursday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Friday through this weekend will be sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. There is a possibility for a stray shower Sunday. January so far is looking to be the 2nd wettest January of all time right now. Should we get over another inch of rain before the month ends, we’ll be the top January. Right now, we’ve had 12.87 inches. The record to beat is 14.1 inches. East wind at 5mph tonight and southeast at the same speeds Wednesday. Average high this time of year is 56 and the average low is 35. Sunrise is 7am and the sunset is 5:24pm.