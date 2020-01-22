8th grade Brandon Middle School student wins Congressional App Challenge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An eighth-grade Brandon Middle School student is the winner of the 2019 Congressional App Challenge for the Third Congressional District.
And on Tuesday, Chad Bynum and other students who placed in the competition were paid a visit from Congressman Michael Guest who says he is impressed with the number of creative submissions and great participation.
Bynum demonstrated how his App works for the congressman.
Chad Bynum said, “My App was an App called Periodically. It helps anyone learn their periodic table whether that be daily or throughout your day, you can learn about different elements, one at a time.”
“It’s an amazing feeling when you work so hard to get to a certain point and when you finally achieve it, it feels amazing,” Bynum continued.
For his efforts, Bynum gets 250-dollars and a trip to Washington, D.C. in March to present his App to Capitol Hill.
The Congressional App Challenge was created by Congress as a recognition that Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics or STEM and computer-based skills are essential for economic growth and innovation.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.