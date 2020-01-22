Surveillance video: Man wanted for armed robbery at storage facility

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are on the lookout for an armed man that was caught on video camera.
This man wearing an orange shirt, glasses, and a wide brimmed hat is wanted for an armed robbery that happened at a storage facility.
It happened on N. West Street in October of 2019. Police say he took some money and then ran away.
If you recognize this man call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
You could get a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.
