Eli Manning to retire from NFL
New York Giants quarterback, Eli Manning, throws a pass during the second quarter of the 2013 National Football League Pro Bowl, Jan. 27., at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. Several hundred service members assigned to bases throughout Hawaii were honored during games opening ceremonies and the halftime celebration. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael R. Holzworth/Released) (Source: Tech. Sgt. Michael Holzworth)
By Jacob Gallant | January 22, 2020 at 4:14 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 4:20 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Eli Manning is set to retire from the NFL.

The New York Giants made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Manning, a former Ole Miss star, is expected to announce his retirement at a press conference Friday.

The two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback just finished his 16th season in the league. He compiled 366 touchdown passes across 236 games.

He was the first pick in the 2004 NFL Draft and had his best performances in the postseason, defeating the Patriots in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI.

