Mississippi Court of Appeals issues ruling on 2014 Thanksgiving Day murder in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A murder conviction and life sentence were upheld by the Mississippi Court of Appeals Tuesday.
The murder happened in Jackson Thanksgiving Day in 2014.
Antrone Coleman, 26, was convicted for the shooting death of Shaggery Jones on Garfield Circle.
Coleman made threats before opening fire on a home.
Residents on the street said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing argument over a damaged mailbox.
Jones and three of his friends made it inside, but Jones was hit in the neck and died from his injuries.
Coleman claimed he shot Jones in self-defense. However, witnesses testified Jones did not have a gun.
Coleman appealed his case saying the prosecutor’s closing argument was improper.
He wanted a new trial. He is serving life for murder and an additional 10 years for shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Coleman was sentenced in 2017.
