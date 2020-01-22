Millsap students work toward bridging the racial divide on the National Day of Racial Healing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bridging the racial divide is the purpose of the National Day of Racial Healing.
Millsaps College students took part in an honest conversation about the status of race relations in the state and nation and how healing can really take place.
Anna Wilson and Derrick Dupeuy are Millsaps students taking part in the National Day of Healing event, hearing stories of racism and racial acceptance and discovery.
They believe there is a divide in the racial climate in Mississippi and the nation.
Wilson is from Brandon and wants to be a doctor.
“I think people are trying, but there are a lot of people that are uneducated, don’t know,” said Wilson. “So, I think it’s a mix. A lot of folks in Mississippi just live their lives in the same place and hear the same things from their parents that they heard from their parents and that makes it tough to grow."
Dupeuy is from New Orleans and wants to attend law school.
"I don't know if we will ever heal racially, but I do believe conversations like these where we hear stories and give each other an opportunity and also just have a heart of humility and forgiveness is how we will heal racially," said Dupeuy.
Wallet Hub ranks Mississippi third in U.S. racial progress citing change in the poverty rate gap, change in gap in percentage of adults with at least a high school diploma and change in home ownership gap.
The students say racial tolerance seems to be eroding and will only be overcome through communication.
"It's important to give one a chance and allow opportunity to listen to new perspective," added Dupeuy.
"I think we should be investigating like what we can do more as individuals," said Wilson.
This is the fourth annual National Day of Racial Healing.
