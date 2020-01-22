Man arrested for stealing from Brandon storage facility

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl man has been arrested and charged for a series of burglaries at a storage facility in Brandon.
James Joseph Flower, 36, has been charged with two counts of business burglary.
Between November 20th and December 3rd the Branson Police Department responded to a series of burglaries at the facility. Several renters at the storage business reported items missing from their units.
Brandon police worked with the Pearl Police Department and Richland officers to identify the suspect. They were also able to recover some of the stolen property.
Flowers was arrested on Jan. 21, for his role in the crimes. He appeared in Brandon Municipal Court on Jan. 22 where he was bound to the Rankin County Grand Jury. He remains in the Rankin County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
Brandon police say additional arrests are expected.
