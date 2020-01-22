Jackson Salvation Army desperately needs donations for food pantry

By Morgan Howard | January 22, 2020 at 10:55 AM CST - Updated January 22 at 11:15 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Salvation army desperately needs donations for their food pantry.

They posted a picture on Facebook Tuesday showing bare shelves asking the public for help.

Our food pantry is running very low. If you can donate shelf-stable, not expired canned goods around which to build a...

Posted by The Salvation Army Jackson Metro Area on Tuesday, January 21, 2020

The items most needed are:

  • Crackers
  • Peanut butter
  • Tuna
  • Pasta and pasta sauce
  • Mac and cheese
  • Cereal
  • Fruit
  • Applesauce

You can drop donations off Salvation Army. Their hours are 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

The Salvation Army is a nonprofit organization that meets people’s basic needs in and around Jackson including food and clothing.

Call 601-982-488 to find out what other needs they have.

