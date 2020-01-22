Jackson Salvation Army desperately needs donations for food pantry

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Salvation army desperately needs donations for their food pantry.
They posted a picture on Facebook Tuesday showing bare shelves asking the public for help.
The items most needed are:
- Crackers
- Peanut butter
- Tuna
- Pasta and pasta sauce
- Mac and cheese
- Cereal
- Fruit
- Applesauce
You can drop donations off Salvation Army. Their hours are 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Call 601-982-488 to find out what other needs they have.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.