Hinds County emergency crews deliver heart medicine to man blocked by flood

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Flooding from the Pearl River continues to impact residents who live in the flood zone.
River Ridge Road outside of Terry has been flooded out for several weeks now.
Residents who have a loved one on that road called county officials in for help to check on him and to bring him his heart medicine.
Hinds County Emergency Operations responded with a boat to assist them.
It was hard navigating the strong current running over the roadbed, but officials were able to navigate through the waters and reach the man.
He was doing well and his home was not in danger of being flooded out, but it was surrounded by waters from the Pearl River.
Tracy Funchess, an Operations Coordinator with Hinds County E.O.C. said, "I’ve been operating boats for a while. We go through boat training, high water rescue training. That’s why I would only let one person get in the boat with me. It took a little while to get back there. It was a little shallower than we thought it was, but it all came together.”
Hinds County officials say it’s never safe to navigate a flooded road in a car or even in a boat.
There can be undercurrents which can cause people to lose control, and get swept away.
