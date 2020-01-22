First Alert Forecast: clouds thicken Wednesday, rainy periods Thursday

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will spill in from the west heading through the day – but being well ahead of our next weather maker, rain chances will stand near zero through the day. East breeze of 10-20 mph will keep the cooler air locked in. Highs will try to claw their way into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Eventually, clouds will yield a few showers later in the day and into Wednesday night.
THURSDAY: Our next weather maker will bring up chances for rain into the region through your Thursday, as moisture quickly begins to flow behind a warm front. Highs will top out in the 50s amid the rainy periods. Quickly on the heels of the warm front, the cold front will sweep through, ushering out the rain by Friday morning. Most areas will pick up about an inch of rain with the system.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Clouds will exit through Friday – eventually sunshine breaks back out in time for the weekend. A weak disturbance may kick up a few showers Sunday, but generally, dry weather will reign supreme. Highs through the weekend, near average, in the 50s to near 60°. Temperatures will continue to swing upward into next week, getting into middle 60s by Tuesday. Rain and storms to return by mid-week.
RIVER STAGES
Pearl River
At Carthage: 19.7’ -> Falling
At Jackson: 33.2’ -> Falling
At Rockport: 34.2’ -> Slow Fall
Big Black River
At West: 13.9’ -> Below Flood
At Bentonia: 26.8’ -> Falling
At Bovina: 38.3’ -> Slow Fall
Steele Bayou (Landside)
91.8’ -> Rising to 92’– Gates ARE CLOSED
Mississippi River
At Greenville: 48.9’ -> 49.5’ JAN 26
At Vicksburg: 44.9’ -> 45.5’ JAN 27
At Natchez: 51.8’ -> 53.0’ JAN 30
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
