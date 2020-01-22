First Alert Forecast: clouds thicken Wednesday, rainy periods Thursday

By Patrick Ellis | January 22, 2020 at 5:13 AM CST - Updated January 22 at 5:13 AM

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will spill in from the west heading through the day – but being well ahead of our next weather maker, rain chances will stand near zero through the day. East breeze of 10-20 mph will keep the cooler air locked in. Highs will try to claw their way into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Eventually, clouds will yield a few showers later in the day and into Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Our next weather maker will bring up chances for rain into the region through your Thursday, as moisture quickly begins to flow behind a warm front. Highs will top out in the 50s amid the rainy periods. Quickly on the heels of the warm front, the cold front will sweep through, ushering out the rain by Friday morning. Most areas will pick up about an inch of rain with the system.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Clouds will exit through Friday – eventually sunshine breaks back out in time for the weekend. A weak disturbance may kick up a few showers Sunday, but generally, dry weather will reign supreme. Highs through the weekend, near average, in the 50s to near 60°. Temperatures will continue to swing upward into next week, getting into middle 60s by Tuesday. Rain and storms to return by mid-week.

RIVER STAGES

Pearl River

At Carthage: 19.7’ -> Falling

At Jackson: 33.2’ -> Falling

At Rockport: 34.2’ -> Slow Fall

Big Black River

At West: 13.9’ -> Below Flood

At Bentonia: 26.8’ -> Falling

At Bovina: 38.3’ -> Slow Fall

Steele Bayou (Landside)

91.8’ -> Rising to 92’– Gates ARE CLOSED

Mississippi River

At Greenville: 48.9’ -> 49.5’ JAN 26

At Vicksburg: 44.9’ -> 45.5’ JAN 27

At Natchez: 51.8’ -> 53.0’ JAN 30

